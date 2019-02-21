Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Avis Budget Group Inc., up $5.04 to $34.45

Higher pricing helped boost revenue for the car rental company and its quarterly profit beat forecasts.

Community Health Systems Inc., up 42 cents to $4.49

The hospital operator’s revenue jumped in the fourth quarter, narrowing its loss and beating Wall Street forecasts.

Jack in the Box Inc., up 40 cents to $79.22

The fast-food chain slashed costs following the sale of Qdoba, helping to push first-quarter results beyond Wall Street forecasts.

Albemarle Corp., up $6.45 to $89.26

The specialty chemicals company expects strong growth in 2019 after beating forecasts for the fourth quarter.

SRC Energy Inc., up 19 cents to $4.77

The oil and gas company beat analyst forecasts as higher volumes pushed a surge in revenue.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., up $1.82 to $55.52

The cruise line operator’s revenue surged in the fourth quarter and it gave investors a solid forecast.

Navient Corp., down 34 cents to $12.32

Hedge fund Canyon Capital Advisors will no longer pursue a buyout of the student loan provider after its offer was rejected.

Domino’s Pizza Inc., down $25.48 to $253.01

The pizza chain reported weak growth at its stores in the fourth quarter and results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

