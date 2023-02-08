Axcelis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BEVERLY, Mass. — BEVERLY, Mass. — Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $57 million. The Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.71 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The semiconductor services company posted revenue of $266.1 million in the period. For the year, the company reported profit of $183.1 million, or $5.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $920 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Axcelis said it expects revenue in the range of $240 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1 billion.

Axcelis shares have risen 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $117.57, an increase of 75% in the last 12 months.

