Axsome: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Monday reported a loss of $61.2 million in its fourth quarter.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $24.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.5 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $187.1 million, or $4.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $50 million.
Axsome shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
