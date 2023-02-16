AXT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FREMONT, Calif. — FREMONT, Calif. — AXT Inc. (AXTI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.3 million. The Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 5 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The semiconductor materials supplier posted revenue of $26.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.8 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $141.1 million.

AXT shares have risen 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.90, a drop of 26% in the last 12 months.

