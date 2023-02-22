B2Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — VANCOUVER, British Columbia — B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $157.8 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 11 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The gold, silver and copper miner posted revenue of $592.5 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.25. A year ago, they were trading at $4.04.

