B2Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $157.8 million.
The gold, silver and copper miner posted revenue of $592.5 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.25. A year ago, they were trading at $4.04.
