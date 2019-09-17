WASHINGTON — The good news in Congress is that it doesn’t look like bitterly polarized lawmakers will stumble into another government shutdown.
But as Democrats controlling the House unveil a stopgap, government-wide spending bill to keep the lights on and pay the troops, there’s scant evidence that power sharing will produce further legislative accomplishments anytime soon.
The House and the Republican-held Senate can’t agree on big issues like infrastructure, guns and health care. They also can’t agree on lower-tier items that typically pass by wide margins, such as short-term extensions of the federal flood insurance program and the Export-Import Bank, which helps finance export deals important to large manufacturers.
