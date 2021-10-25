Since the 1980s, the trend has been for Americans to stick with the same job longer. That changed last year. It’s not just that people are quitting more often, which isn’t such a surprise if there are lots of better jobs available. Quits and hires normally move in tandem, or with a small lag, and those job-to job-changes are definitely part of the quit mix now. But what’s rattling the market is the disconnect: quits are up and hiring is down at a time when employers are desperately trying to attract workers. A big educational divergence in this trend is also causing more problems for some industries than others. Using data from the Current Population Survey, I estimated the share of workers who quit or left the labor force in the last year and who still aren’t working. High school dropouts in this category rose to 2.8% from 2.1% two years ago. More educated workers haven’t become more likely to quit.