Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

More than three years after Britain voted to break away from the European Union, the country is still tearing itself apart over Brexit. The new U.K. Prime Minster Boris Johnson is embroiled in a showdown with Parliament this week and the murky outlook has the pound see-sawing. The risk of a messy split from the EU on Oct. 31 remains real, and companies are spending millions preparing for the worst. Calls for a general election to break the impasse are compounding the uncertainty.

1. When’s the showdown?

It’s expected to come to a head Wednesday night. On Tuesday, lawmakers who oppose a so called no-deal Brexit -- including some senior members of Johnson’s own Conservative Party -- succeeded in a bid to seize control of the parliamentary schedule. Now the rebels aim to pass legislation that would force Johnson to delay Brexit if he hasn’t hammered out a deal with EU leaders in Brussels. Johnson said the measure would undermine his negotiations with the EU and proposed a motion to trigger a general election, with the date penciled in for Oct. 14 or 15. It’s not clear how the proceedings will unfold, but votes are expected on two measures on Wednesday evening -- one to block a no-deal Brexit and then potentially one on holding a general election.

2. Will the U.K. have an election?

It’s unclear. There’s a debate about whether the government really wants a fresh poll (the country’s third in just over four years), or if it’s a negotiating ploy. Johnson needs the votes of two-thirds of MPs to trigger an election -- 434 of them. He’s now very much the leader of a minority government: His government includes only about 289 lawmakers, after his party chucked out 21 MPs for defying him and one lawmaker defected to a rival. In theory, making up the difference should be straightforward: The opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, whose socialist agenda roils financial markets, has been asking for an election since he narrowly lost the last one in June 2017. Yet many Labour MPs are ambivalent, and Corbyn insists he wants to legislate against a no-deal Brexit before voting for an election.

3. Will Brexit be delayed?

The rebel bill would require Johnson to extend exit day to Jan. 31, if by Oct. 19 he hasn’t either reached a deal with the EU that’s approved by Parliament or secured MPs’ agreement for leaving the bloc without a deal. It’s drafted to limit Johnson’s options. If an election did go ahead, Johnson would argue that he should be given a mandate to deliver Brexit. Polls currently put the Conservative Party ahead, and Johnson is an accomplished campaigner and the most famous politician in the country.

4. How did it come to this?

It’s a face-off between a combative new leader, who argues that threatening to walk away from talks with the EU gives him leverage, and a majority of MPs convinced that Britain crashing out of the bloc without any formal agreement would cause vast economic harm. The tussle has raised concerns that Britain is heading for a constitutional crisis. On Aug. 28, Johnson asked Queen Elizabeth II to suspended Parliament from Sept. 12 until the Queen’s speech on Oct. 14. That galvanized his opponents, who realized they had little time to act. The menace reflects Johnson’s do-or-die approach to getting Britain out of the EU by Oct. 31. He has promised to renegotiate the divorce deal struck by former Prime Minister Theresa May. The focus is on stripping out the controversial Irish backstop, a fallback designed to prevent a hard border between the Republic of Ireland, which is staying in the EU, and Northern Ireland, which is leaving along with the rest of the U.K.

Why Johnson’s Brexit Path Can’t Avoid Irish Border: QuickTake

5. What would a no-deal Brexit mean?

It would leave the U.K. lacking legal arrangements to smooth trade and other transactions with its neighbors. Bottlenecks could bring shortages of everything from food and drugs to manufacturing components. Both sides are preparing for the worst, including taking steps to prevent a financial-markets meltdown. Those measures can mitigate some of the more catastrophic outcomes -- such as flights being grounded -- but they won’t address barriers to trade that would suddenly emerge. Both sides have said they would try to avoid a hard border in Ireland, but one would probably become necessary eventually.

What ‘No-Deal Brexit’ Means and Why It’s a Big Risk: QuickTake

6. What’s the fallout?

Companies operating in Britain have bemoaned the lack of clarity over the impact of Brexit, warning that unanswered questions about everything from trade policy to immigration laws are throttling hiring and investment decisions. Global banks have already moved operations, assets and people to Frankfurt, Paris and other cities. Manufacturers and broadcasters have also started moving facilities, while companies and households have been stockpiling.

7. Can Brexit be called off?

Yes, but there are still major obstacles. At least for now, there isn’t a majority in Parliament behind proposals to hold a second referendum. Corbyn has come out in favor of another plebiscite, but with reservations. May was adamant that a re-vote would undermine faith in democracy and rip the country apart -- a view many share. In any case, it’s not clear what the result of a re-run would be -- or even what question would be put to voters. Polls indicate that voters are now more in favor of remaining in the EU than leaving, but that’s what surveys showed last time, too. The U.K. does have the legal right to cancel the divorce by revoking the Article 50 notification that triggered the exit process -- but doing that without a referendum would be political dynamite.

To contact the reporters on this story: Tim Ross in London at tross54@bloomberg.net;Robert Hutton in London at rhutton1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Flavia Krause-Jackson at fjackson@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.