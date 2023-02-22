Baidu Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BEIJING — BEIJING — Baidu Inc. (BIDU) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $718 million. The Beijing-based company said it had net income of $1.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.21 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The web search company posted revenue of $4.8 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.1 billion, or $2.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.93 billion.

Baidu Inc. shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

