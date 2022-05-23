Placeholder while article actions load

Imagine being a trader at the New York Stock Exchange. You show up at work today and everyone’s crowded around your desk. You come to find out that mere hours ago, Megan Thee Stallion was atop your work station, posing with the phone you use on a daily basis: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Over the weekend, the epicenter of global finance transformed into a darkly lit, dystopian venue for Balenciaga’s off-season fashion show, which was a chaotic mix of high fashion and streetwear. For perhaps the first time in history, Wall Street was more preoccupied with latex and BDSM than leveraged buyouts and CMBS.

Models donning full face masks and bondage suits darted in and out of sight on the trading floor for Sunday’s show. One can’t help but be reminded of a similar phenomenon that feeds on anonymity: crypto. Bitcoin was built as an anonymous counter to Wall Street. It was supposed to offer a decentralized way to skirt around the traditional mechanisms of finance; Balenciaga’s NYSE show could easily be seen as an attempt to prod at the weaknesses of the traditional mechanisms of fashion.

Fetishizing old-world capitalism *will certainly win a bunch of headlines.* The whole idea falls apart as quickly as you can click this NYSE link for renting their various rooms for events. But Demna, Balenciaga’s mononymous creative director, didn’t invade the heart of capitalism; he was welcomed for a price.

But can the French brand successfully offer up a dystopian, fetishized view of Wall Street while also being a key beneficiary of it? There is nothing accessible about this $795 “NYSE T-Shirt,” the cheapest item in the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration.

If money is actually the biggest fetish in the world, as Demna claims, it might have been more apt for Balenciaga to seek fresh inspiration in the form of monkey jpegs instead of a 230-year-old venue known for fleece vests and financial regulation. According to analysts at Jefferies, crypto spending accounted for nearly a quarter of the growth in US luxury sales in 2021.

We’ve seen a complete untethering of traditional financial institutions with the rise of the blockchain and DeFi. The anti-capitalist zeitgeist would argue that the NYSE is metaphorically rotting. If Balenciaga truly wanted to set itself apart by leaning into anonymity and offering a new twist to the traditional world of finance and glamour, it would have ditched Wall Street for the metaverse already.

The brand ironically seems to have realized it already: It just announced plans to accept crypto as a form of payment, following similar moves by fellow fashion titans Gucci and Off-White. Its choice to cozy up with Wall Street for its latest show is a perplexing hedge in the other direction just as we head into a bear market. It looks as though Balenciaga is trying — and failing — to be the crypto of the fashion world.

