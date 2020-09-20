“There are no reported human casualties,” Viking Line said in a short statement adding that the situation with the vessel was “stable.” It added that the vessel has around 200 passengers and a crew of 80 aboard.
The coast guard got alerted of the incident just before 1 p.m. Finnish time. Authorities were investigating why the ferry ran aground.
The Aland Islands, an autonomous Finnish territory, are midway between the two port cities and M/S Amorella was set to make a scheduled stop there en route to Stockholm.
