Banco Itau: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO — SAO PAULO — Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.43 billion.
The financial holding company posted revenue of $15.3 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $7.04 billion, beating Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $5.75 billion, or 58 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $28.06 billion.
