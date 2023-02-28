Banco Latinoamericano: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PANAMA CITY — PANAMA CITY — Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA (BLX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $31 million. The Panama City-based bank said it had earnings of 85 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The bank created in South and Central America to provide trade financing posted revenue of $134.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $53.2 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $92 million, or $2.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $166.7 million.

Banco Latinoamericano shares have increased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

