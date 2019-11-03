The labor court had earlier issued an arrest warrant for Yunus after he failed to appear because he was abroad.

The three employees filed the cases in July, saying they were terminated illegally after seeking to form a trade union.

Yunus founded Grameen Bank, which provides small loans to impoverished people, and shared the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize with the organization.

