DHAKA, Bangladesh — Bangladesh’s two leading cellphone companies are negotiating with a regulator over claims of more than $1.5 billion in unpaid taxes as they face threats of losing their licenses amid a legal battle that could hurt investor confidence.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission has asked Grameenphone, a subsidiary of Norwegian telecom giant Telenor, and Robi, an entity with majority shares owned by Malaysia’s Axiata Group Berhad, to pay about $1.52 billion and threatened to cancel their license if they fail to do so.