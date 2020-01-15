Still the bank’s profits beat expectations. Analysts were looking for BofA to earn 68 cents per share.
Bank of America is particularly impacted by movements in interest rates since it sells a range of consumer banking products, and its balance sheet is more aligned with short-term bonds and other securities. That made the bank more sensitive to the Federal Reserve’s decision last year to cut short-term interest rates three times to shore up the U.S. economy.
The bank’s quarterly interest income fell more than $900 million year over year, from $17.84 billion to $16.93 billion.
