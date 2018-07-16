NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Bank of America Corp., up $1.23 to $29.78

The bank’s profit and revenue were greater than analysts anticipated.

Deutsche Bank AG, up 90 cents to $12.14

The troubled German lender said its second-quarter profit will be larger than expected.

Arconic Inc., up $1.82 to $19.20

The Wall Street Journal reported that private equity firms are interested in buying the aluminum products maker.

Alliance Data Systems Corp., down $24.53 to $218.97

The manager of loyalty and rewards programs for retailers said late and delinquent payments increased.

Noble Energy Inc., down $1.16 to $34.86

Energy companies fell along with the price of oil Monday.

M&T Bank Corp., up $1.67 to $168.12

Banks climbed Monday as interest rates increased.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc., down 85 cents to $46.71

CNBC reported that Comcast is unlikely to make a new offer to buy Fox.

Amazon.com Inc., up $9.46 to $1,822.49

Amazon stock continued to climb on the day of its annual Prime Day promotion.

