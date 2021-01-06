The drugstore chain is selling its Alliance Healthcare business to AmerisourceBergen for $6.5 billion.
Change Healthcare Inc., up $5.48 to $23.72.
UnitedHealth Group Inc. is buying the health care technology company.
Macy’s Inc., up $1.12 to $12.51.
The department store operator is planning on closing 45 stores this year, according to media reports.
Cal-Maine Foods Inc., up $1.14 to $38.42.
The egg producer reported a surprising fiscal second-quarter profit on strong revenue.
Barrick Gold Corp., up 22 cents to $24.50.
The gold miner slipped as the precious metal’s price fell sharply.
Nvidia Corp., down $31.61 to $504.58.
Chipmakers fell as investors shifted away from winners of the stay-at-home pandemic economy.
