The banks have to pay interest on lots of those deposits. Well, not much, but they still need to put the money somewhere that will pay them something back. When the deposits are rolling in but loans are being repaid and fresh ones aren’t much in demand, the banks have two main places where they can deploy the money. They can hold central bank money as deposits at the Federal Reserve or its peers, or they can buy Treasuries, agency mortgage bonds and other super-safe debt.