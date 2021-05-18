The bank will also mandate that vendors it does business with pay their employees at least $15 an hour. The bank says 99% of its vendors are already in compliance at that level.
Bank of America raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2017, to $17 an hour in 2019, and to $20 an hour last year, all under CEO Brian Moynihan.
The bank, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, has more than 210,000 employees.
Increasing the minimum wage across all industries has been a push by Democrats for several years. President Joe Biden campaigned on raising the Federal minimum wage to $15 an hour from its current level of $7.25. The proposal did not make it into the $1.9 trillion economic relief package that passed earlier this year, but Democrats have pledged to push for a minimum wage increase in a bill later this year.