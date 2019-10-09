However, it warned that without further action by EU authorities, “some disruption to cross-border financial services in the event of a no-deal Brexit is possible.”
It also said that in a disorderly Brexit, demand for U.K. assets could be expected to “fall sharply, depreciating (the pound) and tightening financial conditions for U.K. households and businesses.”
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD