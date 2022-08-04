Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Bank of England announcements on Thursday will go down in history, not only because of the largest interest-rate increase in 27 years but, perhaps more importantly, for the sort of analytical directness and intellectual honesty that seems to consistently elude other top central banks. Also, the central bank’s unpleasant outlook for the UK economy has implications for the global economy, but not all because of some of the unique circumstances there.

In an 8-1 decision, the Bank of England raised interest rates by 50 basis points and warned that inflation would peak above 13% in October and was unlikely to return to the 2% target before 2025. It cautioned that, given the current policy configuration, the country was staring at the prospects of a recession that would start in the fourth quarter and last through next year, resulting in a peak-to-trough drop in gross domestic product of some 2% and painful declines in real income for many households. Its assessment of the balance of risks to this baseline was not reassuring.

Unlike what has been happening repeatedly in the US for the Federal Reserve, no one I know rushed to dismiss the central bank’s messages and forecasts as “wishful thinking,” “laughable,” “inexplicable” or “analytically indefensible” — actual phrases that have been used by serious economists and former Fed officials in reaction to commentary from the Fed. Instead, the Bank of England’s announcements are being seen so far as refreshingly direct and honest. They are also acting as a catalyst for serious discussions and analysis and, as important, deeper consideration of what is being proposed by the two candidates for prime minister.

The Bank of England is reminding the world what a politically independent central bank can and should do: act as a “trusted adviser,” willing to share analytically honest views that other more politically sensitive institutions are either unable or unwilling to do.

Of course, this is not a risk-free approach. Such honesty — rather than catalyzing appropriate responses from policy-making agencies that lead to better economic and social outcomes — can provoke household and corporate behaviors that accelerate the bad outcomes. Yet the risks involved are worth taking, especially when the alternative is a central bank that loses institutional credibility, sees the effectiveness of its forward policy guidance erode and becomes even more vulnerable to political interference.

It should also be noted that the UK’s situation differs in some important way from those of other countries. The country’s economic challenges are complicated not only by the energy price catch-up but also by the political transition and the changing nature of the country’s relations with its trading partners.

This is not to say that the implications for other countries do not go beyond the importance of analytical directness and intellectual honesty. They do. Indeed, I can think of four others:

• Illustrating the elusiveness of “first best” policy responses in a world in which central banks fell behind in responding to inflation.

• Acting as a reminder that, in such a world, the prospects of high inflation and recession can coexist.

• Highlighting the need for central banks to act relatively aggressively despite the likelihood of inflation destroying demand.

• Stressing the need for governments and multilateral institutions to assist in efforts to contain inflation, promote productivity and growth, and protect the most vulnerable segments of the population.

I suspect that, in the next few days, the Bank of England will again discover that it is not easy to be the messenger of unpleasant news, no matter how honest and well-intended the approach is. Yet the example it sets for other central banks is an inspiring one, as is the possibility of acting as a catalyst for a more holistic response to the UK’s economic and social challenges.

