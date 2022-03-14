A majority of the Monetary Policy Committee, and possibly every member, will likely vote on Thursday for a 25 basis-point increase that will take the bank rate to 0.75%, back to its level prior to the pandemic, geopolitical events notwithstanding. It’s what the central bank does in the coming months, with inflation already running at its fastest pace in 30 years and set to keep accelerating, that is more challenging.

The BOE has shown a more cohesive front in recent public speeches and interviews, with a considered reappraisal of the surprising enthusiasm shown by four policy makers for a half-point move at February’s meeting. However, market confidence in the bank’s communications strategy will take a long time to recover from last year’s head fakes; November’s failure to deliver what seemed to be a well-flagged tightening still rankles market participants.

With no press conference or updated economic forecasts this week, traders will be left trying to determine any revision in forward guidance from the decision statement alone. If market volatility has calmed, Bloomberg Economist Dan Hanson expects there could be a further hike in May before the MPC pauses to assess the economic reaction to the withdrawal of monetary stimulus.

There’s also the fiscal angle to consider. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will deliver his Spring Statement on March 23, which could involve substantial alterations to government spending and taxes and will also include the Treasury’s remit for government debt sales in the next financial year. February’s inflation figure, scheduled for the same day, is highly likely to see an uplift to about 6% from January’s 5.5% annual pace. With energy and food prices still soaring, consumer prices are headed even higher, while labor market and wage data is strong. War aside, there is plenty of justification for the BOE to continue tightening policy.

But the central bank will probably want to calm money markets, which are pricing in a bank rate as high as 2% by year-end. That seems extreme, and runs contrary to what most economists expect or what the bank has signaled. It will need to reaffirm the modest approach advocated by Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden, as the market is not listening to its guidance.

All of the world’s major central banks find themselves in tight spots, as the war clouds the outlook for growth at the same time as consumer prices continue to roar ahead. The European Central Bank prioritized the need to subdue inflation at its monetary policy meeting last week, and the Federal Reserve will almost certainly raise interest rates when it gathers on Wednesday. The BOE should ratify market expectations for a third rate increase in as many meetings this week, accompanied by a soothing acknowledgment of the risks of going too far.

