The European Central Bank left its rates unchanged last week but announced an early exit from its economic stimulus efforts in a bid to combat record inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro.

The Bank of England began raising rates in December amid concern about rising consumer prices as the world began to emerge from the pandemic, increasing demand for energy and raw materials needed by industry.

Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Bank of England expected consumer price inflation to peak at around 7.25% in April, more than three times its target of 2%.

The Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on helping low-income families, said last week that inflation may now peak at more than 8.4%, which would push inflation to its highest level since 1982.