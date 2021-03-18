The decision had been widely predicted in financial markets following the sharp fall in new coronavirus infections over the past couple of months amid a lockdown and the speedy rollout of the U.K.’s vaccination program.
By Wednesday, more than 25 million people in the U.K. had received a first dose of vaccine, nearly half of its eligible adult population.
The lockdowns across the four nations of the U.K. are slowly being eased and there are widespread hopes of a big pick-up in economic activity in the spring as restrictions are lifted.
