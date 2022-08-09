Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Bank of England delivered an unusually apocalyptic economic outlook at last week’s quarterly economic review, overshadowing the biggest interest-rate hike in more than a quarter of a century. Yet UK markets have barely moved, and their skepticism is entirely understandable and completely justified. Like a bad pianist playing the right notes but not in the correct order, the central bank’s doom-mongering has fallen on deaf ears among traders who reckon its forecasts are an exercise in futility given the fiscal splurge that’s coming from whoever becomes the next prime minister.

The BOE now expects inflation to peak at 13.3% this year, with annual price gains still close to 10% in a year’s time. The real shocker, though, is its long recession forecast, with no growth expected for almost two years and an overall contraction in gross domestic product of more than 2%. Unemployment is expected to rise by two-thirds from its present 3.8% level.

The BOE echoed its peers at the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank by scrapping forward guidance. Rather than steering market expectations for the future path of interest rates, decisions will be made meeting by meeting. That hardly instills confidence in policy makers’ ability to divine the economic outlook, and it also risks increasing market volatility in the coming months.

The crucial flaw is that the BOE’s predictions can’t take into account any tax cuts that are not yet official government policy. So even though Liz Truss, the frontrunner to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, has promised immediate fiscal relief worth about £40 billion ($49 billion), and rival candidate Rishi Sunak is also promising to shake the magic money tree, that prospective largesse doesn’t figure in the central bank’s models.

Governor Andrew Bailey declined to answer any questions which strayed into the political arena. But with the BOE’s own forecasts showing inflation almost seven times faster than its strict 2% target, there are some fraught times likely ahead in the relationship between the UK government and its central bank. “The bank may be politically independent, but it is not independent of politics,” as Panmure Gordon’s Chief Economist Simon French commented in a recent Times article.

Truss has repeatedly highlighted that the BOE’s mandate would be reviewed under her administration. Having such a prescriptive target has become a rod for the BOE’s back and, within reason, it should welcome change. As I argued in February, flexibility can improve its effectiveness.

A switch to targeting nominal gross domestic product — which would combine growth and inflation in the monetary-policy objective— is one potential solution. That would be a seismic change, however, discordant with most other major central banks and harder to explain to non-economists. Scrapping the inflation target entirely seems unlikely; such a radical move would grab the attention of sterling traders, and not in a good way. Any alterations to the lodestar of monetary policy need to be made in concert with the central bank, or risk trashing markets by giving the perception of political overreach.

For now, the markets have interpreted last week’s rate increase as a dovish hike. With the BOE predicting an inflation rate as low as 0.8% by the end of its three-year forecast horizon, ratcheting borrowing costs much higher into a recession seems unwise. Two or three quarter-point moves would see the official interest rate peaking at about 2.5% by the end of the year, at which point policy makers might want a pause to assess how the economy has developed in light of both fiscal stimulus and monetary tightening.

Last week, the BOE needed to send a message on curtailing inflation expectations, hence the outsized increase in rates. Traders have worked out that policy makers have no special insight to offer into what happens next for the economy. As the bank tries to communicate its policy intentions in the coming months, it needs to be wary of delivering too much heat, but not enough light.

