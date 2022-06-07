Bank of Jamaica to launch nationwide digital currency

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Bank of Jamaica is preparing to issue a nationwide digital currency for the first time in its history following recent approval from legislators.
The move comes almost two years after the Bahamas became the first country to roll out a digital currency nationwide and more than a year after the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank created its own form of blockchain-based currency, which is available in several island nations including St. Lucia, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda and St. Kitts and Nevis.
Jamaica had launched a small-scale eight-month pilot program last year before legislators on Friday approved a bill authorizing the government’s bank to formally issue and back the digital currency.
Unlike cryptocurrencies, Jamaica’s digital currency is issued by an official central bank and has a fixed value that allows it to be exchanged dollar for dollar.