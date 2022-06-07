Bank of Jamaica to launch nationwide digital currency

Placeholder while article actions load

The move is expected to help many on the island of nearly 3 million who don’t have bank accounts, according to a government statement issued over the weekend.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Bank of Jamaica is preparing to issue a nationwide digital currency for the first time in its history following recent approval from legislators.

The move comes almost two years after the Bahamas became the first country to roll out a digital currency nationwide and more than a year after the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank created its own form of blockchain-based currency, which is available in several island nations including St. Lucia, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda and St. Kitts and Nevis.