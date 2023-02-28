Bank of Montreal: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TORONTO — TORONTO — Bank Of Montreal (BMO) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $183.4 million. The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.39 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $10.26 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $4.8 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts.

Bank of Montreal shares have climbed slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

