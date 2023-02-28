Bank of Nova Scotia: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TORONTO — TORONTO — Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.29 billion. The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.37 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $12.3 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $5.93 billion, also missing Street forecasts.

Bank of Nova Scotia shares have increased nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 27% in the last 12 months.

