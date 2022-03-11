Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week that the legal profession and “everybody involved in assisting those who wish to hide money in London” were on notice. U.K. lawmakers have been naming and shaming lawyers in parliament. A services industry that was previously held up as a great British export is suddenly having to defend itself against the accusation that it has facilitated the so-called London Laundromat.

True, perfectly legal structures exist that enable hidden property ownership by using a corporate entity or trust — possibly in an offshore jurisdiction — to do the buying. These have generated a lot of business: More than 85,000 U.K. properties are owned offshore, according to the nonprofit organization Transparency International.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Lawyers are supposed to, and doubtless do, perform checks on a potential client when providing services for the anonymous purchase of a property. To even the casual observer, red flags might likely appear early on in the process. For example, the approach could come from a go-between, requesting that their client’s name was to be kept off all relevant correspondence and title deeds.

Under money-laundering regulations, a law firm must satisfy itself it has accurately identified the real buyer, that their funds aren’t derived from criminal activity, and that they have good reason for using the desired transaction structure. The central question is whether the regulatory framework pushes firms to delve deeply enough into these matters. Is it too easy to swallow the supposedly acceptable justifications that may be given? These may include personal safety, protecting the identity of heirs, or making a future sale more convenient.

The incentives to be incurious are obvious: The fees on the deal, and the career boost from securing potential lucrative future business. On the other side of the ledger are the severe penalties for breaching anti-money laundering rules, which include disbarment and unlimited fines.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It may sound like the checks and balances are there. In practice, it’s debatable whether the system overall imposes sufficient fear on practitioners to vet high-risk assignments with sufficient rigor.

For starters, there is a potential get-out clause, says Susan Hawley of Spotlight on Corruption. This is the so-called “adequate consideration” defense, which protects solicitors from being prosecuted for being paid out of what turns out to be criminal funds, subject to certain conditions including that the fees were commensurate with the services rendered.

Moreover, the supervisory framework is fragmented, with nine regulatory agencies involved with the profession. The body that covers those practicing in City law firms, the Solicitors Regulation Authority, has about 700 staff but is responsible for overseeing more than 150,000 practicing solicitors in England and Wales. Money-laundering cases can take years to conclude and only a handful of law firms have been prosecuted, with fines totaling just over 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) in the last five years. The risk is that the industry sees this more as a cost of doing business than a deterrent.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It is surely time for a public debate on whether to create a more powerful, unified legal supervisor — something more akin to the Financial Conduct Authority in the finance sector. Heightened regulation would, of course, mean more costs. For example, there could be regular random inspections of law firms’ work. And talented enforcement staff need decent pay to divert them from commercial practice. But not all reforms need to be expensive. Speak-up channels for lawyers – in particular junior ones – encouraging them to voice reservations about work they are doing, even if only to an internal compliance officer or to an external supervisor, can help.

The global financial crisis exposed flaws in the oversight of banking, ending the era of so-called light-tough regulation. In the U.K., that meant breaking up the old watchdog, the Financial Services Authority. The drive was to refocus the banking sector on serving its core domestic corporate customers and ordinary individuals. The repercussions from the war in Ukraine should prompt a similar rethinking of how to keep tabs on the legal profession.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

• Putin’s War Shows West Must Clean Up Dirty Money: Paul J. Davies

• Oligarchs Don’t Matter as Much as They Used To: Timothy O’Brien

• The West’s Embrace of Russian Influence Has to End: Martin Ivens

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Chris Hughes is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering deals. He previously worked for Reuters Breakingviews, as well as the Financial Times and the Independent newspaper.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion