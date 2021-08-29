The environment is ripe for Silicon Valley to encroach into banking. Equitas doesn’t have a pre-existing relationship with the Google Pay customer to whom it’s marketing fixed-term products. Even after getting the money, the lender might not get to build long-term association with the saver. Once the deposit matures, the money will simply get swept back into whichever bank’s account it came from. Since it won’t even take two minutes for a platform to book deposits from scratch, if another lender offers a better deal, idle funds might go there next. Customer loyalty, which is often just plain inertia, will no longer ensure stickiness. Savers will gain.