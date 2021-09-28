Yes, $80 billion is a big increase for the IRS, but the IRS’s workload is way up and staffing is way down. Incredibly, the IRS’s budget today relative to GDP is around 50% of what it is was in 1993. Further, the Biden administration says its $80 billion investment would raise $780 billion in the first 10 years, a return on investment of more than 9 to 1. More than half of that return comes from this new information reporting requirement.