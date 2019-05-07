NEW YORK — Two banks that have done business with Donald Trump say they aren’t taking sides in a fight between the president and House Democrats over access to his financial records.

Lawyers for Deutsche Bank and Capital One filed letters in court Tuesday stating that they won’t take a position in Trump’s lawsuit seeking to block them from responding to Congressional subpoenas.

Deutsche Bank’s lawyer said the dispute is between Trump and Congress — not the banks.

A hearing is scheduled for May 22.

Lawyers for House Democrats have agreed to let the banks delay their response to the subpoenas until after there’s a ruling.

Trump wants the banks barred from responding to subpoenas from two House committees that have demanded records as part of investigations into the Republican’s private business dealings.

