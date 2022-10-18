Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Inside every bank there’s a hedge fund dying to get out. Third-quarter earnings that are now rolling out should provide an insight into how they’re doing. US banks’ securities portfolios ballooned during the pandemic, as deposits surged thanks to government support for households and businesses. With insufficient loan demand to soak up the flows, the excess fell to banks’ internal investment arms to manage. For every $100 that poured into the system via deposits since the end of 2019, only $35 went into traditional lending and the rest went into banks’ investment portfolios.

US lenders currently have $5.66 trillion of securities on their balance sheets, alongside $3.19 trillion of uninvested cash, according to Federal Reserve data. Their holdings include US Treasury and foreign government bonds, agency bonds, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and more.

Advertisement

In the past, these portfolios have occasionally thrown up problems. Ten years ago, a trader known as the London Whale gained notoriety after incurring massive losses at JPMorgan Chase & Co. He was one of 140 traders working within the firm’s chief investment office managing a portfolio of $350 billion. After the incident, the bank folded the office into its broader treasury operations and tightened up risk management, but the portfolio continued to grow: It’s now worth $617 billion.

Today, managers of these portfolios face a number of challenges.

First, how to tackle an uncertain interest-rate outlook. Inconveniently, most of the banks’ inflows took place during a period of low rates, presenting managers with a dilemma of whether to buy bonds and lock in low yields, or wait until returns improved.

Advertisement

Fifth Third Bancorp stands out. For a long time, the bank left its excess deposits in cash. “We can afford to be patient,” said Chief Financial Officer Jamie Leonard at the beginning of 2021. “We think [a] 2% or better entry point would be one that’s compelling enough to start deploying the capital,” he said two months later.

Finally, as yields hit those levels in early 2022, he started putting money to work, investing $19 billion over the first half of the year. He even pulled forward planned purchases for the second half of the year “given attractive entry points in late May and June.” With US 10-year yields now hovering around 4% and bond prices lower, the bank is currently sitting on losses on its portfolio; it may have been better to wait.

Other banks are less transparent about how they interact with the market. When asked on his July earnings call how he is managing his portfolio to accommodate the rate outlook, JPMorgan Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said, “we’re going to keep that to ourselves.”

Advertisement

Another challenge is how to allocate securities between two distinct portfolios with different accounting treatments. Banks can hold securities in a “held-to-maturity” (HTM) bucket that prohibits them from selling, or an “available-for-sale” (AFS) bucket that allows them to trade around positions. The advantage of “available for sale” is that it affords more flexibility in a shifting rate environment; the disadvantage is that losses have to be marked to market and deducted from the bank’s capital base.

Given collapsing securities prices coupled with supersized securities portfolios, banks are now sitting on record mark-to-market losses. Unrealized losses hit bank capital to the tune of $253 billion at the end of June, according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

In an effort to stabilize capital, many banks have shifted assets away from AFS toward HTM. As at the end of June, 44% of the banking system’s securities were in HTM, versus 20%-25% before 2021; for bigger banks the shift has been greater. Since the beginning of 2020, JPMorgan has transferred $342 billion of investment securities from AFS to HTM. “You guys should also be raising the question about why moving something to held-to-maturity reduces SCB [Stress Capital Buffer],” Dimon asked analysts on an earnings call two years ago. “Like is that a rational thing? Which I don’t think it is.”

Advertisement

Other banks agree. Some, including Fifth Third, Comerica Inc. and Zions Bancorp, barely use “held-to-maturity” at all. Their capital ratios are more volatile, but they are more honest. Indeed, add in the hidden losses on “held-to-maturity” portfolios and industry securities losses surge to $470 billion.

But what happens when depositors want their money back? There are signs that’s beginning to happen. In September, deposits fell by an annualized 9.1%. With loan volumes up by an annualized 9.4%, those excess deposits could depart as quickly as they arrived.

For the system as a whole, the loan-deposit ratio is still a healthy 65%, well below the 50-year average of 82%, but it looks like it may have troughed. To the extent liquidity is locked in held-to-maturity portfolios, that could present a problem. First Republic Bank has a loan-deposit ratio of 92% but add in sticky held-to-maturity securities, and it rises above 100%. Its shares sold off sharply last week as it warned that funding incremental loans could grow more expensive.

Advertisement

All bond investors face questions around tactical positioning, market timing and customer redemptions. Banks are no exception. For them, though, the challenges have never been bigger.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Forget Overkill. Central Banks Are Way Behind: Richard Cookson

• The Fed Has Learned Its Money-Market Lessons: Bill Dudley

• Banks Led by JPMorgan Have $125 Billion for You: Paul J. Davies

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Marc Rubinstein is a former hedge fund manager. He is author of the weekly finance newsletter Net Interest.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article