The average balance for individual retirement accounts on Fidelity’s platform also climbed to a record-high $135,600 as of the fourth quarter of 2021, up 5.9% from a year earlier.
Retirement plan gains came as cheap money thanks to historically low interest rates combined with strong consumer demand and corporate earnings growth to keep investors in a buying mood.
The S&P 500 scored its third-best performance in the last decade in 2021, rising 26.9%, for a total return of 28.7%, including dividends.
Why the big gap in gains between the S&P 500 and the average 401(k) or IRA? Because those plans typically hold a variety of asset classes, including foreign stocks, bonds and cash, for example, while the S&P 500 is comprised only of U.S.-based stocks.
Investors who had been pumping money into their Fidelity 401(k) plans for at least 10 years averaged a balance of $413,600 at the end of the the fourth quarter, the company said. In contrast, plans held by Gen-Z savers had an average balance of $5,300.
Savers helped drive their returns last year by setting aside more of their pay for their retirement plans. Employee contributions to 401(k) plans averaged 9.4% by the end of 2021, up from an average of 9.1% a year earlier and an average of 8.9% at the end of 2019, Fidelity said.
Boosting your contribution rate, even by 1%, can make a big difference over 10 or 20 years, assuming the saver remains employed and making contributions the entire time.
The IRS has raised the annual contribution limit to $20,500, with workers age 50 or older eligible to contribute an additional $6,500 as a “catch-up” contribution.
The amount of money employers put into their employees’ retirement accounts also rose. By the end of 2021, the average 401(k) contribution made by employers was $4,080, up 1.2% from a year earlier, but down 0.5% from 2019.