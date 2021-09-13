But it would be premature to blame those wider spreads on payment for order flow or even to worry that spreads have widened for good. For one, most of the past two years have coincided with a global pandemic that has cranked up market volatility, and spreads widen as volatility increases. When the pandemic eases, spreads are likely to tighten again. Two, it isn’t the quoted spread that counts but what investors pay. Even if spreads prove to be persistently wider in the era of zero commissions, market makers may still be able to offset wider spreads with better trade execution, as they appear to have done to some extent in the second quarter. And three, giving millions of new investors access to markets may increase trading volume, which should narrow spreads over time.