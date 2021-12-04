Every year since 1984 the U.S. State Department has been obliged to present Congress with the voting record of member UN states. Its league table of voting “coincidence” at the General Assembly for 2020 reveals that China and Cuba, as you would expect, rarely voted with the American side over disputed resolutions. Jamaica and Barbados voted with the U.S., respectively, only 25% and 26% of the time. Ethiopia, one of the largest recipients of U.K. aid, sided with the U.S. in only 22% of contested votes.