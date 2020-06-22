The tokens generate additional revenue and are expected to boost fan engagement for the Catalan club.
The first poll in which token owners can vote is related to the artwork that will be used inside the dressing rooms of the Camp Nou Stadium.
Another batch of tokens will be put on sale on Wednesday, with the price determined by supply and demand.
Token owners can sell and trade tokens using the cryptocurrency Chiliz.
Other clubs already selling fan tokens include Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Roma and Atlético Madrid.
Part of the money generated through the sales goes to the clubs’ partners.
