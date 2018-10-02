FC Barcelona’s supporters hold “estelada flags, that symbolise Catalonia’s independence during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (Manu Fernandez/Associated Press)

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona says it has become the first sports team in the world to surpass the $1 billion mark in revenue.

The Spanish club, which presented its annual accounts on Tuesday, says it earned $1.05 billion (914 million euros) for the 2017-18 season.

Barcelona says it is the eighth straight year it has closed with a profit, with accumulated gains of 188 million euros since 2010. It is the fifth consecutive year the club has broken its own record income.

