Barclays: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON — LONDON — Barclays PLC (BCS) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.22 billion in its fourth quarter. The London-based bank said it had earnings of 31 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The financial holding company posted revenue of $6.81 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.81 billion, falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.21 billion, or $1.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $30.88 billion.

Barclays shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 14% in the last 12 months.

