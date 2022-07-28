Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When you make a mistake, it’s best to come clean and fix it as quickly as you can. That’s what Barclays Plc appears to be doing with its embarrassing error selling investment products in the US for which it didn’t have permission. It’s still going to be costly, but if things turn out as the UK bank now expects, then the whole episode could ultimately reflect well on C.S. Venkatakrishnan in his first year as chief executive officer.

The problem came to light in the first quarter when Barclays spotted it had forgotten to file a simple approval request with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to issue structured notes. Unfortunately, it noticed it a year after the filing should have gone in. It was a black mark on an otherwise strong first three months.

The second quarter hasn’t been so kind in the underlying business, and the bank increased the expected costs of fixing the structured-note debacle in its results on Thursday. Barclays took a charge of £1.3 billion ($1.6 billion) in the first half of 2022, most of which is to cover the expected costs of buying back the securities that it shouldn’t have sold. About $200 million of the charge is to cover an expected SEC fine.

This is much higher than the bank’s earlier £540 million estimate for the costs of sorting out the error. But here’s what it has done well: On the regulatory side, engaging with the SEC early has meant Barclays can already be reasonably sure about the penalty it will pay. At the same time, it quickly put in place hedges to protect against swings in the value of the notes between now and when investors elect whether to sell them back to Barclays. Those trades generated profits of £758 million in the second quarter, cutting the current cost of the whole affair in half.

It is still a painful and embarrassing hit – and there’s always a danger that the hedges and final costs of buying back the notes won’t line up perfectly. But as an exercise in owning up and cleaning up, Venkat, as the CEO is widely known, appears to have made the right calls.

The job of dealing with this mess belongs to the equities-trading business, which did poorly in the second quarter compared with rivals. Revenue was down 25% in dollar terms versus the same three-month period last year. Every other US and European bank to report so far had revenue gains. The bank says that the business is still progressing well from its modest base of a few years ago and that fixing the structured-note problem wasn’t a distraction to its traders.

Elsewhere, the bank’s bond and currency trading business was the highlight. Revenue growth in dollar terms of 52% year-on-year was behind only Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and was much better than its main European rival, Deutsche Bank AG, where bond-trading revenue rose about 16% calculated in dollars.

The fees Barclays earned from advising on deals and capital raising appeared to fall by less than any rival in the US or Europe. But there’s a wrinkle: Barclays books markdowns on leveraged loans arranged for private equity takeovers in its corporate lending income rather than subtracting the loss from advisory fees as other banks do. Barclays wouldn’t give an exact number for these markdowns, but based on the change in corporate lending profits the losses were likely about $180 million to $200 million. That would mean Barclays investment banking fees fell by more than US peers and were closer to the declines at UBS and Deutsche Bank.

In its consumer businesses, the story was similar to that of US peers. People are spending healthily – helping to drive up Barclays’s revenue from payments services by 35% – and signs of repayment problems are few in spite of worries about slowing economies. Like Deutsche Bank, Barclays also saw good corporate loan growth as companies look more to banks for finance while bond markets have suffered a collapse in demand. Few people expect financial markets to roar back to life this year, but expanding loan books and rising interest rates should help banks’ revenue in general unless a real recession hits.

Barclays could increase its existing £1 billion buyback program by another £500 million helped by its swift actions on its structured note snafu. What matters now is that it keeps managing that well and can put the problem behind it this year.

