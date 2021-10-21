By the end of the year, it might be sitting on almost 3 billion pounds ($4.1 billion) more capital than it needs. It’s already buying back 1.2 billion pounds of shares this year, and it could do a lot more next. Staley told investors on Thursday that it would be important to have the right “cadence” to capital returns. That suggests he won’t hand back all the cash at once, but that he wants to mimic the rhythm of steady buybacks that U.S. banks have established over the past few years. JPMorgan, for example, has bought back an average of almost $5.5 billion per quarter since 2017, excluding the three quarters last year when buybacks were barred by regulators in the U.S. and elsewhere.