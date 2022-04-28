Placeholder while article actions load

Sometimes everything goes well all at the same time – well, almost everything. Barclays Plc enjoyed a blowout first quarter in financial markets and much bigger profits than forecast at 2.2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion). But the good news was marred by its deeply embarrassing error in structured notes. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In short, Barclays sold more investment products in the U.S. than it was allowed to by the Securities and Exchange Commission simply because someone forgot to file a single approval request and no one noticed for a year.

The bank expects the cost to sort it out will be 540 million pounds. But there is a danger of fines from regulators and from potential civil lawsuits related to the publicly traded portion of the notes — but more on that later.

Trading in markets was Barclays’s standout – as it has been for many rivals. Revenue from equities trading, a growing strength for the bank in recent years, was up 9% in the first quarter versus last year in dollar terms. That’s in line with the best of its U.S. peers, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp., and miles ahead of Credit Suisse Group AG’s nearly 50% loss of revenue.

In fixed-income trading, revenue up 32% in dollar terms was the strongest among major U.S. and European banks to report so far.

The same question arises as for peers: Is it repeatable? Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan – who goes by Venkat – allowed that there were special conditions in markets that made business particularly lucrative: high volatility and the need for clients to quickly cover or offload Russia-related currency and debt exposures, for example.

But Venkat insisted Barclays has been gaining ground under its own steam, too, bolstering electronic trading to make everyday-dealing with clients faster and cheaper, while also lending more within its trading arm. Barclays doesn’t break out financing revenue in markets as Goldman Sachs does, but Venkat said it was an important part of the growth.

In equities, it gained from growth in prime brokerage, where it lends money or securities to hedge funds and where Barclays and peers have been mopping up the clients being ejected by Credit Suisse as it quits that activity.

Elsewhere, Barclays missed revenue expectations in consumer lending in the U.K. and U.S., according to Bloomberg consensus data. Since the pandemic, people have been repaying costly card debt and, while spending activity has picked up, interest-earning balances aren’t expected to recover for some time in either market.

The U.K. is about to endure rapidly rising costs of living for many people, through higher taxes, interest rates and inflation. Barclays is seeing no sign of problems among borrowers yet but has kept provisioning high in credit cards compared with pre-pandemic coverage levels to guard against trouble emerging.

Barclays’s capital base also didn’t suffer the hit that U.S. banks took from the falling value of government bonds. Within its financial assets, Barclays had an offsetting rise in the value of its remaining stake in South African bank Absa Group. But it has also deliberately cut exposure to potential bond losses since last year.

The bank still had to delay its 1 billion pound share buyback, however. It expects to begin before the end of June once it has sorted out certain filings with the SEC, as a result of the structured note issuance error.

But there’s a wrinkle that could come back to haunt Barclays. Under its SEC filings, the bank had permission to issue about $20 billion worth of notes of various kinds, but the error led it to issue $15 billion more than it should have.

Most of these products were private structured notes, sold directly to clients and never traded. Clearing this up is a matter of going to the clients and offering to buy them back: the cost should be relatively straightforward.

However, about $2 billion of the excess issuance was exchange-traded notes, which are sold publicly, change hands regularly and are the reference in options markets that can be worth many times the value of the notes. This is where more problems might arise.

When Barclays realized its over-issuance error this year, it had to stop selling new notes. That caused havoc in the markets linked to these ETNs. Also, it doesn’t know who owns all of them. Barclays said it cannot estimate the extent of potential civil claims that might be launched. It is confident that it acted within its rights in stopping the trade in these notes.

The bank is in a good groove, with plenty of capital and decent profitability ahead: This year’s buyback looks safe. But this ETN pratfall may yet bring more noise and financial pain down the line. The sooner it can close out what went wrong and where the liability ends, the better.

