Barnes Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRISTOL, Conn. — BRISTOL, Conn. — Barnes Group Inc. (B) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $15.6 million.
The aerospace and industrial parts supplier posted revenue of $313.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $321 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $13.5 million, or 26 cents per share. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $1.26 billion.
Barnes Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.30 per share.
Barnes Group shares have increased almost 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen nearly 9% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/B