Barrick Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO — TORONTO — Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $735 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The gold and copper mining company posted revenue of $2.77 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $432 million, or 24 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $11.01 billion.

