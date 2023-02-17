Barstool Sports is acquired by Penn Entertainment

Penn and Barstool Sports first announced an exclusive sports betting and iCasino partnership in early 2020. Penn took a 36% stake of Barstool Sports in February 2020 for approximately $163 million, comprised of about $135 million in cash and $28 million in non-voting convertible preferred stock.

Penn paid about $388 million for the remaining stake in Barstool Sports that it doesn’t already own, the sports and entertainment company said Friday.

Barstool was founded in 2003 by Dave Portnoy as a free sports and gambling newspaper. It is now a digital platform that covers sports, lifestyle, and entertainment with more than 200 million followers.

“Barstool is a proven, powerful media brand with an authentic voice and vast, loyal audience that provides us with a strong top of funnel for new customer acquisition and organic cross-selling opportunities across our growing interactive division,” Penn Entertainment Inc. CEO Jay Snowden said in a statement on Friday.