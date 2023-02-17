Barstool Sports is acquired by Penn Entertainment

Barstool Sports has been sold to Penn Entertainment Inc.
The initial deal included a path for Penn to gain full ownership of Barstool Sports.
Barstool was founded in 2003 by Dave Portnoy as a free sports and gambling newspaper. It is now a digital platform that covers sports, lifestyle, and entertainment with more than 200 million followers.
“Barstool is a proven, powerful media brand with an authentic voice and vast, loyal audience that provides us with a strong top of funnel for new customer acquisition and organic cross-selling opportunities across our growing interactive division,” Penn Entertainment Inc. CEO Jay Snowden said in a statement on Friday.