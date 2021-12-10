When more of the economy consisted of routine manufacturing work this was a reasonable trade-off for the chance of being that better-paid worker. The economic value of being more productive wasn’t so large and it wasn’t easy to figure out who was better at their job. But in a more high-tech, data-driven, service-oriented economy, the benefits of being a super worker are higher, which means you give up more if you unionize with less productive co-workers. This may explain why unions are less popular these days, with the notable exception of the public sector (where there is less scope for upside) and professional sports.