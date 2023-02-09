Baxter: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. — DEERFIELD, Ill. — Baxter International Inc. (BAX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $181 million.
The drug and medical device maker posted revenue of $3.89 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.77 billion.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.43 billion, or $4.83 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $15.11 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Baxter expects its per-share earnings to range from 46 cents to 50 cents. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.01.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.75 to $2.95 per share.
Baxter shares have decreased 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 7%.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAX