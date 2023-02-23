Baytex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta — CALGARY, Alberta — Baytex Energy Corp. (BTEGF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $259.9 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $658.1 million, or $1.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.22 billion.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4.05. A year ago, they were trading at $3.89.
