For me, the simplest method is to determine who has skin in the game and might be talking their own book — something I have gently questioned Dalio on before. Soros has no particular axe to grind here other than his own trenchant world views but at least he is not trying to whip up business. His take is what I most favor: Return of capital shouldn’t be just some illusory promise. And what we’re dealing with in China is a communist system with a penchant for capital controls and strict crackdowns. There be dragons.